Kiren Rijiju invokes Ramayan ahead of 'Operation Sindoor' debate 

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has invoked the Hindu epic Ramayana in a post on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of a Lok Sabha debate on "Operation Sindoor." "When Ravan crossed the Laxman Rekha, Lanka burned. When Pakistan crossed the red lines drawn by India, terrorist camps faced the fire!" he wrote. The post was made just hours before the debate on India's military operation against Pakistan, "Operation Sindoor," was to be held in Parliament.

Military operation 'Operation Sindoor' and Parliament's discussion on it "Operation Sindoor" is India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22 and killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation involved precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion on this operation, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the house around noon.

Parliamentary session Opposition's demand for clarification from PM Modi The opposition has been demanding a debate on "Operation Sindoor" and its diplomatic implications since the operation was carried out in May. They have also sought clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan after the operation. The Lok Sabha debate will last for 16 hours, while a similar discussion in the Rajya Sabha is scheduled for Tuesday.