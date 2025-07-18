Singer Ritesh Pandey, ex-IPS JP Singh join Prashant Kishor's party
What's the story
Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey and former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Jaiprakash Singh have joined the Jan Suraaj Party. The event was held in Patna, Bihar, in the presence of the party's founder, Prashant Kishor. Welcoming them into his party, Kishor said, "We deliberately chose a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bihar and will try to ensnare the people with his big talk."
Leadership critique
Kishor's comments on Bihar ADG
At the event, Kishor took a jibe at the current Bihar Additional Director General of Police (ADG), saying, "Look at the condition of Bihar ADG, who says farmers are free these days, that's why crime...has increased." He also praised Singh for his achievements despite financial constraints in his early life. He said Singh joined the Indian Army due to money issues but later ranked 59th in India's IPS exam and rose to the rank of ADGP in Himachal Pradesh.
Musical welcome
Pandey sings for job seekers in Bihar
Singh took voluntary retirement after 25 years of service, saying he was inspired by Jan Suraaj's vision for Bihar. Meanwhile, Pandey sang an impromptu Hindi song highlighting the party's goal to provide "rozi roti," or employment opportunities, to all residents of Bihar. Pandey announced his intention to contest the 2025 Bihar assembly elections in April.
Political journey
Kishor's political journey
Kishor retired as an election strategist after successful campaigns in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in May 2021. He announced his retirement on live television, saying he wanted a break to do something else with his life. A year later, he hinted at forming a political outfit with the slogan "Jan Suraaj—People's Good Governance." On May 5, 2022, he launched the Jan Suraaj Abhiyan, announcing plans for a 3,500+ km padyatra across Bihar. And in 2024, he launched his party.