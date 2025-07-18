Singer Ritesh Pandey, ex-IPS JP Singh join Prashant Kishor's party  

Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey and former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Jaiprakash Singh have joined the Jan Suraaj Party. The event was held in Patna, Bihar, in the presence of the party's founder, Prashant Kishor . Welcoming them into his party, Kishor said, "We deliberately chose a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bihar and will try to ensnare the people with his big talk."

Leadership critique Kishor's comments on Bihar ADG At the event, Kishor took a jibe at the current Bihar Additional Director General of Police (ADG), saying, "Look at the condition of Bihar ADG, who says farmers are free these days, that's why crime...has increased." He also praised Singh for his achievements despite financial constraints in his early life. He said Singh joined the Indian Army due to money issues but later ranked 59th in India's IPS exam and rose to the rank of ADGP in Himachal Pradesh.

Musical welcome Pandey sings for job seekers in Bihar Singh took voluntary retirement after 25 years of service, saying he was inspired by Jan Suraaj's vision for Bihar. Meanwhile, Pandey sang an impromptu Hindi song highlighting the party's goal to provide "rozi roti," or employment opportunities, to all residents of Bihar. Pandey announced his intention to contest the 2025 Bihar assembly elections in April.