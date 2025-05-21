TN moves SC, alleges Centre blocking funds over NEP non-implementation
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu government has filed a suit in the Supreme Court against the Union government for allegedly withholding over ₹2,291 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme (SSS).
The state claims that this action is due to its refusal to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and PM SHRI Schools Scheme.
The suit seeks directions from the court for the immediate release of funds with future interest.
Complaint
Union failed to disburse any installment: TN
In its plaint, the state stated that the Project Approval Board approved ₹3,585.99 crore as the entire outlay for expenditure under the SSS plan in February 2024, after being satisfied with the due compliance of all the components by the state.
The Central share of ₹2,151 crore was due to the plaintiff state on April 1, 2024, based on the 60:40 sharing basis.
However, the Union failed to disburse any installment or monies sanctioned, it alleged.
Legal challenge
Tamil Nadu challenges Centre's linkage of funds to NEP implementation
The state further claimed that the SSS, NEP, and PM Shri schemes are wholly separate and cannot be linked. It alleged that the Union was using a "pressure tactic" by withholding its part in order to force the other schemes to be implemented.
The Tamil Nadu government has called the Centre's action "unconstitutional, illegal, unreasonable and arbitrary."
It argued that such a linkage violates cooperative federalism principles and infringes on its legislative powers under Entry 25, List III (education).
Policy resistance
Tamil Nadu's opposition to NEP's 3-language formula
The state has been vocally opposed to the NEP's three-language formula.
Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objecting to the linkage of funds with NEP implementation.
The state also cited its legislative resolution against the three-language formula from January 1968, which mandated teaching only Tamil and English in schools.
"Furthermore, the NEP- 2020 does not mandate implementation as a condition for receiving financial assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme," it said.
SC precedent
Tamil Nadu cites Supreme Court ruling on NEP adoption
The state has also cited a recent Supreme Court ruling that said courts can't compel states to adopt NEP.
It argued that withholding funds disrupts salaries, teacher training and infrastructure grants across government schools.
The state has also said that the Centre has disbursed Samagra Shiksha funds to all states except Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal for the financial year 2024-25.