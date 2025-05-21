What's the story

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a suit in the Supreme Court against the Union government for allegedly withholding over ₹2,291 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme (SSS).

The state claims that this action is due to its refusal to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and PM SHRI Schools Scheme.

The suit seeks directions from the court for the immediate release of funds with future interest.