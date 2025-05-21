Malviya accused Gandhi of speaking Pakistan's language and not congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 'Operation Sindoor.'

He alleged that Gandhi was only interested in the number of jets India lost during the operation, a question already answered in DGMO briefings.

"Curiously, he hasn't once inquired about how many Pakistani jets were shot down during the conflict, or how many were destroyed while parked in their hangars when Indian forces pounded Pakistani airbases," he said.