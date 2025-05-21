BJP shares Rahul-Asim Munir poster; Congress counters with Modi-Sharif picture
What's the story
A poster war has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.
The BJP's Information Department chief, Amit Malviya, shared a poster linking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir.
The poster had "One Agenda" written on it. "What's next for Rahul Gandhi? The Nishan-e-Pakistan?" Malviya wrote in the caption.
Accusations
BJP accuses Gandhi of echoing Pakistan's narrative
Malviya accused Gandhi of speaking Pakistan's language and not congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 'Operation Sindoor.'
He alleged that Gandhi was only interested in the number of jets India lost during the operation, a question already answered in DGMO briefings.
"Curiously, he hasn't once inquired about how many Pakistani jets were shot down during the conflict, or how many were destroyed while parked in their hangars when Indian forces pounded Pakistani airbases," he said.
Twitter Post
Malviya's post on X and Congress's reply
One co-operation ! pic.twitter.com/CJRP2QElFZ— V.K Ravivanshi 🇮🇳 (@vinodkumartwt) May 20, 2025
Retaliation
Congress responds with Modi-Sharif poster
The Bihar Congress responded to the BJP's poster by sharing an image of Prime Minister Modi and former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
The poster had "Biryani" written on it, with the caption "Ek biryani desh par bhari."
Gandhi was recently in Bihar to launch the party's Shiksha Nyay Samvad program, which aimed to communicate with youth on topics such as education, jobs, and social participation.
Criticism
Gandhi questions government's handling of Operation Sindoor
Gandhi had earlier questioned External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's comments on Operation Sindoor, alleging that warning Pakistan beforehand was "not just a lapse, but a crime."
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected Gandhi's claims, stating communication with Pakistan only happened after Operation Sindoor commenced, dismissing claims of advance warning as "misrepresentation of facts."
Historical context
Congress leader references historical interactions with Pakistan
Congress leader Pawan Khera responded to Malviya's criticism by citing past instances of BJP leaders' interactions with Pakistan.
He mentioned former PM Morarji Desai's Nishan-e-Pakistan award and other diplomatic ties.
Khera asked if advance warning to Pakistan allowed terrorists like Azhar Masood and Hafiz Saeed to escape.
The MEA had firmly rejected Gandhi's allegations about prior notification to Pakistan, calling them a "misrepresentation of facts."