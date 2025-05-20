What's the story

A 20-year-old college student from Tamil Nadu has accused her husband, a member of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), of torture and sexual harassment.

The woman claimed that the main work of her husband, identified as Deivaseyal, a deputy secretary in the DMK's youth wing, is to "torture 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians."

She alleged he would "bite me like a mad dog" and threatened to harm her family if she complained.