Massive scandal involving DMK worker 'grooming' women for politicians surfaces
What's the story
A 20-year-old college student from Tamil Nadu has accused her husband, a member of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), of torture and sexual harassment.
The woman claimed that the main work of her husband, identified as Deivaseyal, a deputy secretary in the DMK's youth wing, is to "torture 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians."
She alleged he would "bite me like a mad dog" and threatened to harm her family if she complained.
Complaint
She even tried to take poison
She further alleged that because of her husband, she even tried to take poison.
"No action is ever taken against him. When I complain he threatens to cut me into pieces. He tortured me in the car and told me to sleep with the men he pointed to... I can't even leave my home. I couldn't take my exams," the woman said.
She called on CM MK Stalin to take action, threatening, "Otherwise, I will kill myself."
Appeal
Deivaseyal did not disclose his previous marriage: Woman
In her appeal, she also alleged that Deivaseyal did not disclose his previous marriage and pushed her to marry him by threatening her and her family.
She said that the relationship started off with love but quickly devolved into abuse, with continuous threats to have sex with other party members.
The woman's allegations have sparked a political row, with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) accusing the DMK of shielding Deivaseyal.
Political fallout
Woman's allegations spark political controversy in Tamil Nadu
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the police initially refused to register her complaint due to Deivaseyal's political connections because, according to the woman, her husband also had links with Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.
However, police have ruled out sexual assault based on preliminary inquiry.
Police further stated that the abduction claim was not concrete, stating, "The woman had previously visited to Panapakkam police station citing troubles with her 'husband' Deivaseyal."
Ongoing investigation
No other woman has filed complaint: Police
"Both parties were engaged in a discussion and finally expressed desire to live together. Later, a revised version of events was submitted to the station and an FIR was registered," a senior officer said, per New Indian Express.
Palaniswami, however, drew parallels with the 2019 Pollachi sex abuse case, where a gang of nine men assaulted and blackmailed multiple women between 2016 and 2018.
All of them were sentenced to life last week.