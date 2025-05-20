What's the story

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has been picked to be part of the parliamentary delegation that will carry India's anti-terror message to the world, a day after Yusuf Pathan opted out, NDTV reported.

After Pathan's decision, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked for her advice on choosing a representation for the delegation, sources told News18.

Mamata, in turn, suggested her nephew's name.