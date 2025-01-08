On the other hand, the Congress, which had forged an alliance with the AAP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has decided to go solo in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Apart from TMC, the Samajwadi Party has also promised its support to AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal thanked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for the endorsement. "Thank you very much Akhilesh ji. You always support and stand with us," he said.