TMC announces support for AAP in Delhi Assembly elections
What's the story
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced that it will back the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in a social media post.
"TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you Didi," he wrote on X, adding, "You have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times."
Election strategy
AAP to contest Delhi elections independently
On the other hand, the Congress, which had forged an alliance with the AAP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has decided to go solo in the Delhi Assembly elections.
Apart from TMC, the Samajwadi Party has also promised its support to AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Kejriwal thanked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for the endorsement. "Thank you very much Akhilesh ji. You always support and stand with us," he said.
Twitter Post
Kejriwal makes announcement on X
Additional support
Samajwadi Party also backs AAP in Delhi elections
The party is hoping for a third consecutive win in the capital, having won 67 seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020.
The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, with vote counting on February 8.
The last date for filing nominations is January 17; scrutiny will be done on January 18, and withdrawals can be made till January 20.