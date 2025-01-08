BJP to finalize remaining Delhi election candidates on January 10
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on January 10 to finalize its remaining candidates for the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh will attend the meeting.
The party has already announced 29 candidates for the elections.
Election strategy
BJP's 'Parivartan' campaign targets ruling AAP
The BJP is focusing its election strategy on a "Parivartan" (change) campaign, hoping to dethrone the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been in power for over a decade.
The party is accusing the AAP of corruption, particularly in a liquor policy case.
In one of the high-profile electoral battles, BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma will take on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in New Delhi.
Political criticism
BJP's Chugh criticizes AAP at Dalit Swabhiman Sammelan
At a recent Dalit Swabhiman Sammelan in Delhi, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh slammed the AAP for failing to govern and corruption.
He said the election is a battle between "development and destruction."
Chugh alleged that under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP has kept Dr. Ambedkar's legacy alive while the Congress and AAP have snatched the rights of marginalized communities.
Election dates
Delhi Assembly polls scheduled for February 5
The Election Commission of India has announced that the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, with results being declared on February 8.
With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force.
The last date for filing nominations is January 17; scrutiny will be done on January 18, and withdrawals can be made till January 20.