80% of Indians support 'One Nation, One Election': Survey
What's the story
A survey conducted by News18 has found that over 80% of Indians support the "One Nation, One Election" proposal. The initiative seeks to hold Lok Sabha and state assembly elections simultaneously.
The survey, titled "News18 Pulse: One Nation, One Election," covered 4,573 respondents across 29 states and Union Territories (UTs).
It found stronger support for the proposal in Central, East, and North India than in the South and West.
Financial impact
Simultaneous elections could save public funds
The respondents largely believe that the "One Nation, One Election" proposal will largely save public funds and cut election-related expenses.
Over 81% of respondents agreed with the financial benefit aspect, the survey found.
Further, 80.8% of those surveyed believe that fewer elections would cut down disruptions like traffic jams and school closures often caused by rallies and campaigns.
Voter perspective
Voter perception and policy impact of simultaneous elections
The survey also delved into voter perception about simultaneous national and state elections.
Nearly half of the respondents believe voters can easily differentiate between candidates in national and state elections without getting confused if held simultaneously.
Further, 55.9% believe holding elections on the same day would not confuse voters.
This data indicates a high level of voter confidence in their ability to navigate the proposed changes.
Policy alignment
Simultaneous polls could align national and regional issues
On the policy front, 71.6% of respondents believe simultaneous polls will help align national and regional issues, resulting in better policy decisions.
The survey also showed a positive impact on voter turnout and democracy.
Specifically, 72% of respondents think synchronized elections will improve voter turnout, while around 70% feel it will strengthen democracy in India.
Regional variation
Regional differences in support for simultaneous elections
The survey also highlighted regional differences in support for the "One Nation, One Election" proposal.
In North India, over 87% supported the idea as opposed to about 70% in the South.
Central India showed strong agreement with 91.5% believing it would save money, while in North India, this figure was 89.4%.
These findings indicate that while there's widespread support, some regions are more enthusiastic than others.
Parliamentary proceedings
Parliamentary scrutiny and opposition to 'One Nation, One Election'
In December last year, two bills related to the "One Nation, One Election" proposal were introduced in Lok Sabha amid intense debate.
The bills have been sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further scrutiny.
However, Left parties oppose the initiative, claiming it threatens the federal structure and state legislature rights.
The panel constituted to scrutinize the two bills on simultaneous elections held its first meeting on Wednesday.