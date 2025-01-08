What's the story

A survey conducted by News18 has found that over 80% of Indians support the "One Nation, One Election" proposal. The initiative seeks to hold Lok Sabha and state assembly elections simultaneously.

The survey, titled "News18 Pulse: One Nation, One Election," covered 4,573 respondents across 29 states and Union Territories (UTs).

It found stronger support for the proposal in Central, East, and North India than in the South and West.