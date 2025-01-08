What's the story

A standoff between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Delhi Police occurred on Wednesday after the latter prevented AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from entering the chief minister's residence.

Per reports, the leaders had planned a media tour to refute BJP's claims of exorbitant renovation costs during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure.

The BJP alleged Kejriwal spent over ₹40 crore on renovations, which the AAP refuted.