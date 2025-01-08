AAP leaders, cops clash over entry to chief minister's residence
What's the story
A standoff between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Delhi Police occurred on Wednesday after the latter prevented AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from entering the chief minister's residence.
Per reports, the leaders had planned a media tour to refute BJP's claims of exorbitant renovation costs during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure.
The BJP alleged Kejriwal spent over ₹40 crore on renovations, which the AAP refuted.
Protest and accusations
AAP leaders stage protest, accuse police of bias
The standoff began after the police cited a lack of clearance, but Bharadwaj questioned why a minister and MP needed permission to enter the CM's residence.
After being denied entry, the AAP leaders had a heated argument with police and staged a dharna outside the 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow.
"The police and PWD officials are saying....there is order from the top to not allow anyone inside," he said, hinting it could be an instruction from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
Allegations and counter-challenge
BJP's allegations and AAP's counter-challenge
The BJP has made these allegations a focal point of its assembly election campaign, referring to the residence as "Sheesh Mahal."
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged expensive items went missing after Kejriwal vacated the property, but the AAP has challenged the BJP to let media scrutinize both the CM's and PM's residences.
Bharadwaj stressed that both properties are government-funded and should be open for investigation if there are allegations of fund misuse.
Questions and allegations
AAP leaders question police action, allege privilege breach
The AAP leaders also planned a march to the Prime Minister's residence after visiting the CM's house.
Calling it "Raj Mahal," they claimed its construction cost ₹2,700 crore.
Singh questioned why police barricaded their route and accused them of breaching privileges.
The row over the CM residence occurred ahead of the Legislative Assembly election in Delhi, which is scheduled for February 5, with vote counting on February 8.