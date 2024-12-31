Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Maldives President, Mohamed Nasheed, has denied knowledge of an alleged plot to impeach current President Muizzu, a claim linked to India by a Washington Post report.

While India's Ministry of External Affairs remains silent, two Maldivian officials confirmed discussions about the plot, which ultimately did not proceed.

This comes amidst fluctuating India-Maldives relations, with Muizzu initially pushing an "India Out" agenda, then attempting to mend ties during a recent visit to India.

Report links India to Maldivian opposition 'plot' to oust Muizzu

By Snehil Singh 09:28 am Dec 31, 202409:28 am

What's the story A report by The Washington Post has alleged that opposition politicians in the Maldives plotted to impeach President Mohamed Muizzu. The scheme reportedly involved bribing parliament members and recruiting criminal gangs, with a purported funding request of $6 million from India. The internal document detailing this plan, titled Democratic Renewal Initiative, outlined strategies to bribe 40 MPs, including some from Muizzu's own party.

RAW connection

Alleged involvement of India's intelligence agency in plot

The document also revealed plans to bribe senior military and police officials and engage three influential criminal gangs. Discussions reportedly began in January 2024 with individuals linked to India's intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). However, despite months of covert talks, the impeachment plot failed due to insufficient parliamentary support.

Nasheed's denial

Former Maldives President denies knowledge of impeachment plot

In this regard, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed denied any knowledge of the alleged plot against Muizzu. In a post on X, he wrote, "I was unaware of any serious plot against the President; tho some people always live in conspiracy. India would never back such a move, as they always support Maldives's democracy." He further emphasized that India has never dictated terms to the Maldivian opposition.

Official response

India's MEA silent on allegations, Maldivian officials confirm discussions

The Washington Post report did not clarify if senior Indian government officials approved or considered backing the impeachment plot. India's Ministry of External Affairs is yet to respond to these allegations. Meanwhile, two unnamed Maldivian officials have confirmed that while discussions about the impeachment plot did take place, it ultimately did not materialize.

Bilateral ties

President Muizzu's political standing and India-Maldives relations

President Muizzu, a pro-China leader and chief of the People's National Congress (PNC), won a majority in April's parliamentary elections. His party bagged 66 of 86 seats in the 93-member House. India-Maldives relations have witnessed a rollercoaster ride lately, with Muizzu first pushing an "India Out" agenda but later attempting to mend ties during his October visit to India.