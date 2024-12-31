Summarize Simplifying... In short A Boeing 737-800, operated by Jeju Air, crashed during landing in South Korea due to a suspected landing gear malfunction.

Two crew members, Lee and Kwon, survived with severe injuries, while the rest of the passengers, including a 78-year-old man and a three-year-old child, were not as fortunate.

The crash left the plane in flames, with only the tail section identifiable amidst the wreckage.

179 people were killed in the crash

How 2 crew members survived deadly South Korea plane crash

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:07 am Dec 31, 2024

What's the story A devastating plane crash at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday killed 179 of the 181 people onboard. The only survivors were two flight attendants, Lee (32) and Kwon (25), who were seated at the rear tail section of the aircraft. Statistically, this is the safest area in a crash, according to a 2015 TIME Magazine study.

Survivors' condition and crash details

Both Lee and Kwon were rescued from the tail section of the charred aircraft. They are now suffering from severe injuries and trauma but are not in life-threatening conditions. Lee suffered a fractured left shoulder and head injuries, while Kwon suffered a scalp laceration, fractured ankle and abdominal pain. The Jeju Air plane was a Boeing 737-800 flying from Bangkok to Muan when it crashed into a fence on the runway during landing.

Tail section only identifiable part of wreckage

Footage revealed a twin-engine plane veering off the runway, crashing, and erupting into flames almost instantly. Thick, black smoke quickly billowed into the sky. The only identifiable part of the wreckage was the burned tail section of the aircraft. Videos suggested the plane may have attempted a "belly landing," where the landing gear wasn't fully deployed.

Investigation points to landing gear malfunction

The aircraft skidded off the runway and burst into flames moments after impact. Preliminary investigations indicate that a landing gear malfunction led to the crash. The oldest passenger on board was a 78-year-old man, while the youngest was a three-year-old child. Two Thai passengers were among those who died in the crash.