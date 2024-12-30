Summarize Simplifying... In short An Iraqi couple, Twana HS and Asia RA, have been arrested in Germany, accused of enslaving and abusing two Yazidi girls since 2015.

06:35 pm Dec 30, 2024

What's the story German prosecutors have formally charged an Iraqi couple, Twana HS and Asia RA, with enslavement, torture, and war crimes. The charges stem from the couple's alleged imprisonment of two young Yazidi girls. The victims reportedly endured physical and sexual abuse, forced labor, and religious oppression. These actions are believed to be part of the Islamic State's campaign against the Yazidi community.

Twana HS and Asia RA were arrested in Bavaria in April. They are accused of holding a 5-year-old Yazidi girl captive since late 2015 and a 12-year-old girl from October 2017. Prosecutors allege that Twana repeatedly sexually assaulted both girls, while Asia facilitated these acts by preparing the room and applying make-up to one victim.

Reportedly, the victims were subjected to extreme physical abuse and were not allowed to practice their faith. They were forced to do household chores and look after children under duress. Specific incidents include Twana beating the elder girl with a broomstick, while Asia allegedly burnt the younger girl's hand with hot water. Both the kids were punished by making them stand on one leg for 30 minutes.

Before leaving Syria in November 2017, the suspects allegedly transferred custody of the girls to other Islamic State members. "All of this served the organization's objective to destroy the Yazidi religion," prosecutors said. This suggests that their actions were part of a larger campaign against the Yazidi community by the Islamic State.