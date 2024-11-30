Summarize Simplifying... In short Jihadist rebels have seized most of Aleppo city in Syria, facing little resistance from the government forces, according to reports.

The rebels, backed by Turkey, have made significant advances, capturing strategic locations including the town of Saraqeb.

This development adds to the instability in the region, already affected by multiple conflicts.

Russian warplanes also launched airstrikes on Aleppo

Jihadist rebels seize 'most of' Aleppo city: Syria war monitor

By Snehil Singh 04:21 pm Nov 30, 202404:21 pm

What's the story Jihadist rebels, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have taken over most of Aleppo city, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The insurgents now control important government centers and prisons in the city. The development marks a major shift in power dynamics, as it's the first time since 2016 that rebels have breached Aleppo's defenses. The Syrian Observatory also reported that Russian warplanes have launched airstrikes on Aleppo, another first since 2016.

Regional instability

Insurgents's offensive sparks fresh uncertainty in region

The rebel offensive started on Wednesday, with thousands of fighters advancing through Syria's northwestern countryside. The violence that followed has driven residents from neighborhoods on the outskirts of Aleppo amid missile attacks and gunfire. This latest uptick in violence adds another layer of uncertainty to an already volatile region, which is reeling from multiple wars, including the Gaza and Lebanon conflicts with Israel.

Weak resistance

Syrian government forces show little resistance

Per reports, the Syrian government forces offered little resistance to the insurgents' advance. Instead, the government collapsed in the face of advances, and rebels posted messages on social media urging the troops to surrender. The last US ambassador to Syria, Robert Ford, said that this attack revealed the "extremely weak" state of Syrian government forces, pointing to a major vulnerability in their defense strategy.

Rebel gains

Opposition factions make significant advances

The recent insurgent advances are among the most notable by opposition factions in recent years. Iran-linked groups like Hezbollah, which have been backing Syrian government forces since 2015, are now busy fighting battles in their own territories, possibly aiding the rebels' success. Insurgents have also captured Saraqeb, a strategic town south of Aleppo connecting highways to Damascus and the coast. Rebels have entered Aleppo's city center and now control some 70 locations across Aleppo and Idlib provinces, Anadolu Agency reported.

International response

Turkey backs opposition, Kremlin condemns attack

Turkey has been backing Syrian opposition groups and has made diplomatic attempts to stop government attacks on rebel-held areas. Turkish officials have claimed the offensive seeks to restore the boundaries of a de-escalation zone agreed upon in 2019. Meanwhile, the Kremlin condemned the attack as a violation of Syria's sovereignty and called for constitutional order in the region.