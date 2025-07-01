Modi government approves ₹2 trillion package for employment generation, R&D
What's the story
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a massive ₹2 lakh crore package for employment generation, research and development (R&D), sports policy overhaul, and highway expansion. The financial outlay will be distributed across various initiatives aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and technological advancement in the country.
R&D initiative
₹1 lakh crore scheme for RDI approved by Cabinet
The Cabinet has approved a ₹1 lakh crore scheme for Research, Development and Innovation (RDI). The initiative is aimed at enhancing India's capabilities in critical and emerging technologies. It will focus on domestic innovation in areas such as clean energy, climate action, artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture and health, digital economy, deep tech space and biotechnology.
Job creation
ELI scheme to create over 3.5 crore new jobs
The Cabinet has also approved the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme with an outlay of ₹99,446 crore. The initiative is expected to create over 3.5 crore new jobs in the next two years. It will provide wage support to employees and employers, especially in the manufacturing sector. Under Part A of this scheme, around 1.92 crore first-time employees are likely to benefit from a one-month wage incentive (up to ₹15,000).
Sports policy
Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 approved
The Cabinet has also approved the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, a major policy revamp in the sports sector. The new policy is based on five key pillars: global excellence, economic development through sports, social inclusion, mass participation and integration of sports into education. It also lays the groundwork for India's long-term Olympic ambitions including a possible bid for the 2036 Games.
Infrastructure development
Four-laning of NH-87 in TN
In Tamil Nadu, the Cabinet has approved the four-laning of a 46.7km stretch of National Highway-87. The ₹1,853 crore project will be built under the Hybrid Annuity Model and is aimed at reducing congestion on a key stretch connecting Madurai, Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi. Once complete, it is expected to ease traffic in the region, promote tourism as well as trade and logistics across southern Tamil Nadu.