Modi government approves ₹2 trillion package for employment generation, R&D

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , has approved a massive ₹2 lakh crore package for employment generation, research and development (R&D), sports policy overhaul, and highway expansion. The financial outlay will be distributed across various initiatives aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and technological advancement in the country.

R&D initiative ₹1 lakh crore scheme for RDI approved by Cabinet The Cabinet has approved a ₹1 lakh crore scheme for Research, Development and Innovation (RDI). The initiative is aimed at enhancing India's capabilities in critical and emerging technologies. It will focus on domestic innovation in areas such as clean energy, climate action, artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture and health, digital economy, deep tech space and biotechnology.

Job creation ELI scheme to create over 3.5 crore new jobs The Cabinet has also approved the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme with an outlay of ₹99,446 crore. The initiative is expected to create over 3.5 crore new jobs in the next two years. It will provide wage support to employees and employers, especially in the manufacturing sector. Under Part A of this scheme, around 1.92 crore first-time employees are likely to benefit from a one-month wage incentive (up to ₹15,000).

Sports policy Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 approved The Cabinet has also approved the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, a major policy revamp in the sports sector. The new policy is based on five key pillars: global excellence, economic development through sports, social inclusion, mass participation and integration of sports into education. It also lays the groundwork for India's long-term Olympic ambitions including a possible bid for the 2036 Games.