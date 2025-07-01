From PAN linking to Tatkal tickets: Key changes effective July 1

As we step into July 2025, a host of financial and travel-related rule changes are coming into effect for Indian citizens and residents. These changes will impact everything from tax filing and PAN card applications to train ticket bookings and credit card usage. Here are the major updates that will affect taxpayers, bank customers, and railway passengers across the country.

PAN changes Aadhaar mandatory for new PAN applications The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for all new Permanent Account Number (PAN) card applications from July 1. Earlier, applicants could provide other government-issued IDs like a driver's license or birth certificate. Existing PAN holders who have not yet linked their PAN with Aadhaar have until December 31 to do so, failing which their PAN may be deactivated.

Railway regulations Changes in railway ticket booking Booking Tatkal train tickets will now require Aadhaar-based verification. The Indian Railways has also introduced new security measures for all ticket bookings. The Railways is also reportedly considering a minor fare hike, increasing it by 1 paisa/km for non-AC and 2 paise/km for AC coaches.

Tax extension ITR filing deadline extended to September 15 The Income Tax Department has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) from July 31 to September 15. From today, this gives an additional 46 days for individuals to file their returns. However, experts recommend early filing to avoid last-minute technical glitches that are common as the deadline approaches.

Banking changes Major banks revising credit card terms and services Major banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are revising their credit card terms, charges, and services from July 1. SBI will discontinue air accident insurance benefits on cards like SBI Elite and Miles. A new method to calculate the minimum amount due (MAD) for monthly bills will also be introduced.