The bank's core operating profit and deposits also grew by 13.4% and 15.6% respectively, while its domestic loan portfolio expanded by 15.7%.

The bank also witnessed a healthy 15.6% YoY growth in average deposits

ICICI Bank's Q2 net profit surges 14.5% to ₹11,746 crore

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:00 pm Oct 26, 2024

What's the story India's second-largest private lender, ICICI Bank, has reported a whopping 14.5% jump in its standalone net profit for the September quarter. The bank's net profit surged to ₹11,746 crore from ₹10,261 crore in the same quarter last year. The strong financial performance highlights the bank's strong growth path despite difficult market conditions.

NII growth

Net interest income rises by 9.5%

ICICI Bank's net interest income (NII) also saw a significant jump of 9.5% year-on-year in Q2 FY25. The NII increased to ₹20,048 crore from ₹18,308 crore in Q2 FY24. However, the bank did report a slight decline in its net interest margin at 4.27% in Q2 FY25 against 4.36% in Q1 FY25 and 4.53% in the year-ago period (Q2 FY24).

Profit increase

Core operating profit and deposit growth

ICICI Bank's core operating profit (excluding dividend income from subsidiaries/associates) jumped 13.4% YoY in Q2 FY25. The bank also witnessed a healthy 15.6% YoY growth in average deposits to ₹14,28,095 crore, at the end of September 2024. The average current account and savings account (CASA) ratio was at 38.9% in Q2-2025, further emphasizing the bank's strong financial performance during the quarter.

Loan growth

Domestic loan portfolio and NPA ratio

ICICI Bank's domestic loan portfolio grew significantly by 15.7% YoY to ₹12,43,090 crore at the end of September 2024. The bank also reported a slight decline in its net NPA ratio from 0.43% at June 30, 2024 to 0.42% at September 30. The provisioning coverage ratio on non-performing loans remained healthy at 78.5% as of September end this year.