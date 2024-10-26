ICICI Bank's Q2 net profit surges 14.5% to ₹11,746 crore
India's second-largest private lender, ICICI Bank, has reported a whopping 14.5% jump in its standalone net profit for the September quarter. The bank's net profit surged to ₹11,746 crore from ₹10,261 crore in the same quarter last year. The strong financial performance highlights the bank's strong growth path despite difficult market conditions.
Net interest income rises by 9.5%
ICICI Bank's net interest income (NII) also saw a significant jump of 9.5% year-on-year in Q2 FY25. The NII increased to ₹20,048 crore from ₹18,308 crore in Q2 FY24. However, the bank did report a slight decline in its net interest margin at 4.27% in Q2 FY25 against 4.36% in Q1 FY25 and 4.53% in the year-ago period (Q2 FY24).
Core operating profit and deposit growth
ICICI Bank's core operating profit (excluding dividend income from subsidiaries/associates) jumped 13.4% YoY in Q2 FY25. The bank also witnessed a healthy 15.6% YoY growth in average deposits to ₹14,28,095 crore, at the end of September 2024. The average current account and savings account (CASA) ratio was at 38.9% in Q2-2025, further emphasizing the bank's strong financial performance during the quarter.
Domestic loan portfolio and NPA ratio
ICICI Bank's domestic loan portfolio grew significantly by 15.7% YoY to ₹12,43,090 crore at the end of September 2024. The bank also reported a slight decline in its net NPA ratio from 0.43% at June 30, 2024 to 0.42% at September 30. The provisioning coverage ratio on non-performing loans remained healthy at 78.5% as of September end this year.