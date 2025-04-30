Fire breaks out at Kolkata hotel; 15 bodies recovered
What's the story
A raging fire at Rituraj Hotel in central Kolkata has killed 15 people and injured another 13.
The incident happened on Tuesday night around 8:15pm and is suspected to be due to a short circuit, a senior police officer said.
Ten fire engines brought the blaze under control, despite difficulties posed by the crowded Burrabazar area where the hotel is located.
Investigation underway
Special team to investigate Kolkata hotel fire
A special team has been assigned to probe the exact cause of the fire at Rituraj Hotel.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Verma said 60 staff members were present at the time of the incident, and rescue operations are still underway.
Eight bodies have been identified, while one injured person remains hospitalized. The remaining injured individuals have been discharged from medical care.
Safety concerns raised
Calls for stricter fire safety measures
Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar urged the state government to extend immediate assistance to victims of the fire.
He also demanded a thorough review and stricter monitoring of fire safety measures to ensure such tragic incidents aren't repeated.
"I appeal for a thorough review and stricter monitoring of fire safety measures," Majumdar tweeted.
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim accompanied Police Commissioner Verma to the site and supervised firefighting efforts.
Several people were seen trying to escape through windows
VIDEO | Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a hotel in central Kolkata's Mechuapatti area on Tuesday night. At least 15 bodies have been recovered so far, Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2025
Several people were seen trying to escape through the windows and narrow ledges of… pic.twitter.com/aHyws4JHLX
Political response
West Bengal Congress President criticizes municipal corporation
West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar slammed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation over the incident.
Sarkar criticized the lack of safety.
"This is a tragic incident. A fire broke out. A lot of people were stuck in the building. There was no safety or security," Sarkar told ANI, questioning the corporation's response to such incidents.