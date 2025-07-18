Roshan Mathew's 'Ronth' to stream on JioHotstar from July 22
What's the story
The critically acclaimed Malayalam police drama, Ronth, starring Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew, will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from July 22. The film will be accessible in Malayalam along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada. Directed by Shahi Kabir, the film has been praised for its unique take on the buddy cop genre. It was released in theaters on June 13.
Film's uniqueness
'Ronth' explores the themes of friendship and loyalty
Ronth is a gripping tale of two policemen who face personal and ethical dilemmas over one fateful night. The film has received critical acclaim for its unique take on the buddy cop genre, with special mention of the chemistry between Pothan and Mathew. The film's screenplay was also written by Kabir, with music by Anil Johnson.
Film's synopsis
A look at the film's cast and plot
IMDb describes the plot as, "Two patrol officers face mounting tensions during a night shift as they navigate dangerous calls while confronting their strained partnership and personal demons." Arun Cherukavil, Lakshmi Menon, Krisha Kurup, and Sudhy Kopa are also part of the cast ensemble.