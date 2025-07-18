Roshan Mathew's 'Ronth' to stream on JioHotstar from July 22

'Ronth' to stream on JioHotstar from July 22

By Isha Sharma 03:08 pm Jul 18, 2025

The critically acclaimed Malayalam police drama, Ronth, starring Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew, will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from July 22. The film will be accessible in Malayalam along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada. Directed by Shahi Kabir, the film has been praised for its unique take on the buddy cop genre. It was released in theaters on June 13.