When, where to watch 'MTV Roadies XX' finale
What's the story
The much-anticipated finale of MTV Roadies XX, hosted by Rannvijay Singha, will air on Sunday.
The reality show has been a rollercoaster ride with shocking eliminations and unexpected twists.
In the final showdown, a member from one of the five gang leaders' teams—Elvish Yadav, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, Neha Dhupia, and Rhea Chakraborty—will emerge as the winner.
Here's everything you need to know about the grand finale.
Finale details
'MTV Roadies XX' finale: Date, time, and streaming details
The grand finale of MTV Roadies XX will air over the weekend, with the semi-final to air on Saturday and the finale on Sunday at 7:00pm on MTV. Viewers can also catch up on the episodes on JioHotstar.
The finale promises to be packed with unmissable moments, including shocking double-crosses and unexpected clashes.
Fans will get the winner of the 20th season following tough challenges and immense inter-gang tussles.
Host's return
Singha's return to 'MTV Roadies XX'
Singha, who has been a part of the show since its inception in 2003, returned to MTV Roadies XX after a three- or four-year hiatus.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, he spoke about his return and said, "This is something that I've grown up with, I've helped build since 2003."
"One of those hallmark years, the 20th season of something that I've been doing successfully... I'm glad I'm back."