What's the story

The much-anticipated finale of MTV Roadies XX, hosted by Rannvijay Singha, will air on Sunday.

The reality show has been a rollercoaster ride with shocking eliminations and unexpected twists.

In the final showdown, a member from one of the five gang leaders' teams—Elvish Yadav, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, Neha Dhupia, and Rhea Chakraborty—will emerge as the winner.

Here's everything you need to know about the grand finale.