Abhishek Bachchan's 'Kaalidhar Laapata' locks release date on ZEE5
What's the story
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has announced his next film, Kaalidhar Laapata.
The movie will premiere on ZEE5 on July 4, he revealed on social media on Thursday.
Directed by Madhumita and produced by Zee Studios, the film stars Bachchan in the lead role, along with Daivik Bhagela and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
चर्चाओं पर अब फुल स्टॉप!— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) June 19, 2025
Sometimes, getting lost isn’t a detour, it’s where the real story begins.
Film details
'Kaalidhar Laapata' explores the themes of friendship and hope
The film is set in rural India and tells the story of Kaalidhar, an elderly man who finds out that his family is planning to abandon him.
In a quiet act of rebellion, he decides to run away from home and meets Ballu, a feisty eight-year-old orphan.
The film will explore their unusual friendship.
In the past few years, Bachchan has been leading several content-centric films (I Want To Talk, Ghoomer), and Kaalidhar Laapata is another step in that direction.
Producer's statement
Excited to produce this special film, says Monisha Advani
Monisha Advani, a producer at Emmay Entertainment, expressed her excitement about the film.
She said, "This is an extremely special film—our third collaboration with the kind folks at Zee and our first with the uber-talented Abhishek Bachchan."
"The story endeared itself to us collectively, and we are delighted to bring this tale from the heart of India, of an unusual friendship and hope, to all."