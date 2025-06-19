The film is set in rural India and tells the story of Kaalidhar, an elderly man who finds out that his family is planning to abandon him.

In a quiet act of rebellion, he decides to run away from home and meets Ballu, a feisty eight-year-old orphan.

The film will explore their unusual friendship.

In the past few years, Bachchan has been leading several content-centric films (I Want To Talk, Ghoomer), and Kaalidhar Laapata is another step in that direction.