The much-awaited song teaser of Qayamat from the forthcoming movie Housefull 5 has dropped. The teaser features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this new addition to the popular comedy franchise will release on June 6.

The film also stars a star-studded cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Nana Patekar.