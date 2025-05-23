'Housefull 5's new song teases wild pool party vibes
What's the story
The much-awaited song teaser of Qayamat from the forthcoming movie Housefull 5 has dropped. The teaser features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Abhishek Bachchan.
Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this new addition to the popular comedy franchise will release on June 6.
The film also stars a star-studded cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Nana Patekar.
Teaser release
Kumar shared 'Qayamat' teaser on Instagram
On Friday, Kumar shared the teaser on his Instagram handle, captioning it, "The ultimate pool party is sailing toward you! This cruise isn't calm, it's Qayamat! #Qayamat Song Out Tomorrow!"
Featuring vibrant visuals and dynamic choreography, the teaser hints that the song could be a chartbuster.
The film's promotional campaign has already created a lot of buzz with high-octane teasers and popular tracks like Laal Pari and Dil E Nadaan.
Franchise success
'Housefull 5': A comedy franchise milestone
With Housefull 5, the genre of comedy in Bollywood will have its first-ever five-part comedy franchise.
The movie stars Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer.
The story and screenplay are written by Nadiadwala, who is also the producer, and it is sure to leave us in splits again.