Brazilian influencer stabbed 9 times on livestream by ex, survives
What's the story
In a shocking incident, Brazilian influencer Luna Ambrozevicius Abrahao, 22, was stabbed nine times during a live broadcast earlier this week.
The attack happened shortly after she announced her decision to end her relationship with boyfriend, Alex Olievira, who is now being hunted for attempted murder.
Disturbing footage of the incident showed blood dripping from her wounds and a large knife with a broken blade.
Her followers immediately alerted emergency services, and she was rushed to the hospital for surgery.
Recovery
'Surviving 10 stabs wasn't just a miracle...'
Despite the horrific attack, Abrahao survived and is currently recovering in the hospital.
She updated her followers on Instagram, writing, "Surviving 10 stabs wasn't just a miracle, it was a revival."
"In the midst of pain, fear, and uncertainty, I found strength in my little Serena. They were the worst hours of my life but when she came to my mind, I knew I needed to live for her."
Serena (4) is her daughter with Olievira.
Legal action
Olievira is wanted for attempted murder and domestic violence
Reportedly, Olievira fled the scene after the attack and is now wanted by police. He has been charged with attempted murder and domestic violence.
Investigators confirmed the couple had been fighting when the attack happened, a frequent occurrence according to neighbors.
This incident has raised serious questions about the safety of influencers, particularly women, who are increasingly becoming victims of violence.
Rising violence
Incident follows a series of violent attacks on content creators
The attack on Abrahao is the latest in a series of horrific incidents of violence perpetrated against content creators.
Just days before, Colombian content creator Maria Jose Estupinan was shot multiple times at her home by a man impersonating a delivery person.
In another incident, Mexican influencer Valeria Marquez was shot dead inside her beauty salon while livestreaming on TikTok.