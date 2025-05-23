What's the story

In a shocking incident, Brazilian influencer Luna Ambrozevicius Abrahao, 22, was stabbed nine times during a live broadcast earlier this week.

The attack happened shortly after she announced her decision to end her relationship with boyfriend, Alex Olievira, who is now being hunted for attempted murder.

Disturbing footage of the incident showed blood dripping from her wounds and a large knife with a broken blade.

Her followers immediately alerted emergency services, and she was rushed to the hospital for surgery.