'Param Sundari' teaser leaked: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor are fire together
What's the story
Fans are abuzz with the teaser of the much-awaited romantic comedy, Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.
The teaser of the film was first launched with Bhool Chuk Maaf, another Maddock Films venture. But before it could release online, the teaser found its way on the internet on Friday.
The promo gives glimpses of Malhotra's six-pack abs and Kapoor's gorgeous desi avatar, and their sizzling on-screen chemistry.
Viral sensation
'Param Sundari' teaser has gone viral
The leaked Param Sundari teaser went viral in no time, with netizens lauding Malhotra's charm and Kapoor's beauty. The teaser also has Sonu Nigam's vocals in the background, further adding to the film's hype.
Though it doesn't give much away, it hints at the couple's cross-cultural love story dealing with several hurdles.
On one hand, there's a North Indian man, Param, who falls in love with a South Indian woman, Sundari, against the backwaters of Kerala.
Audience response
'Param Sundari' teaser received positive audience reaction
The audience in theaters also loved the teaser of Param Sundari, erupting into loud cheers and hoots when Malhotra and Kapoor appeared on screen.
Many such slips, capturing the hall reception, have reached social media.
Set to release on July 25, 2025, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota.
While the teaser will drop online soon, fans can expect stunning visuals shot in Mumbai and Kerala.
Online buzz
'Param Sundari' stars have been ruling social media
While Param Sundari has the potential to be a 2025 hit, Kapoor has been making headlines with her looks at the Cannes Film Festival.
Attending the famed fest as part of Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, Kapoor dazzled in wet saree looks and black backless attire.
Malhotra, meanwhile, had his viral moment with his casual fashion at the Met Gala, where he went to accompany his pregnant wife, actor Kiara Advani.