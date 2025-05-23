What's the story

Fans are abuzz with the teaser of the much-awaited romantic comedy, Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

The teaser of the film was first launched with Bhool Chuk Maaf, another Maddock Films venture. But before it could release online, the teaser found its way on the internet on Friday.

The promo gives glimpses of Malhotra's six-pack abs and Kapoor's gorgeous desi avatar, and their sizzling on-screen chemistry.