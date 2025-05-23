'Bhool Chuk Maaf' review: Rajkummar's comedy-drama is watchable but half-baked
What's the story
Another day, another small-town comedy led (and largely saved) by Rajkummar Rao!
After a series of delays and a legal controversy, Maddock Films's comedy-drama Bhool Chuk Maaf was released on Friday.
Co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Zakir Hussain, Seema Pahwa, and Raghubir Yadav, it is a Rao show through and through.
It has a strong, extremely entertaining first half, but slips heavily post-intermission.
Plot
Time loop plays the villain in this love story
Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is the story of Ranjan (Rao) and Titli (Gabbi), a much-in-love couple who live in Varanasi.
They want to get married, but Titli's father will say yes to the alliance when Ranjan acquires a government job.
Somehow, Ranjan gets the job, but inexplicably gets stuck in a time loop just before the wedding.
Can he save himself?
#1
Impresses you with its comic elements
BCM surprised me with its confident start, and when we meet Ranjan, Titli, and the other central characters, they instantly feel warm and familiar.
There's an interesting mix of characters (typical of films like these), and Pahwa, Yadav, and Rao work in smooth sync.
Moreover, though the movie goes overboard with scatalogical humor, most of its jokes, mostly delivered by Rao, land extremely well.
#2
Yet another outstanding performance by Rao
Rao is incredibly gifted, and though he has played similar characters in several other films (Vicky Vidya..., Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi), he still brings a certain charm to this role.
He essays this author-backed role so splendidly that you instantly warm up to him, and his problems start bugging you, too.
From the first frame to the last, Rao carries BCM.
#3
The film is fast-paced and packed with action
BCM is about two hours long, and this crisp runtime works extremely well in the movie's favor, ensuring that most scenes do not overstay their welcome.
There's also a very warm, soothing feeling in scenes that Rao shares with Pahwa, who plays his mother, and I wish they had more sequences together.
Also enjoyable is Rao's camaraderie with Ishtiyak Khan, who essays Ranjan's uncle.
#4
Negatives: Film goes completely south after intermission
Bhool Chuk Maaf is a classic tale of two halves.
If the first half raises your excitement and pulls you into its world effortlessly, the second half loses all the merits that made the pre-interval parts so enjoyable.
Humor is shown the exit door, and the dominant comedic tone is replaced by a weepy, sappy, melodramatic feel that pushes the viewer away.
#5
The addition of a new character post-interval harms the film
Post-interval, the movie introduces a new character who completely changes the trajectory of the film, and flips all events.
However, this new addition only wears the movie down, confuses us, and takes all the energy, spunk out of Bhool Chuk Maaf.
From a breezy, hilarious comedy of errors, BCM is eventually reduced to a preachy, run-of-the-mill melodrama we have watched too many times.
#6
Problems with Gabbi's character
Another major and unsurprising problem with BCM is Gabbi's characterization.
Titli is supposed to be cute and courageous, but she comes across as extremely clingy, juvenile, and in places, even unbearable.
It does not help that the script has no plans for her.
She does not talk about education or professional aspirations, and being Ranjan's lover is her entire personality.
Better female characters, please!
Verdict
Can skip theatrically, watch on OTT; 2.5/5 stars
Bhool Chuk Maaf will entertain and perhaps even surprise you in several scenes, but you are not prepared for the monotony that rears its head once BCM runs out of creativity.
It's miles away from perfection and cannot even be counted among Bollywood's best small-town comedies, but it can be watched once on OTT for Rao's magnificent performance.
2.5/5 stars.