Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is the story of Ranjan (Rao) and Titli (Gabbi), a much-in-love couple who live in Varanasi.

They want to get married, but Titli's father will say yes to the alliance when Ranjan acquires a government job.

Somehow, Ranjan gets the job, but inexplicably gets stuck in a time loop just before the wedding.

Can he save himself?