Celebrated photographer-actor Radhakrishnan Chakyat dies at 53 of heart attack
What's the story
The Malayalam film industry is mourning the untimely demise of acclaimed photographer and actor Radhakrishnan Chakyat. He reportedly died of a heart attack on Friday, aged 53.
Celebrated for his photography skills, Chakyat made his acting debut in Dulquer Salmaan's film Charlie.
He was also the founder of Pixel Viilage, a popular YouTube channel dedicated to photography education.
Tribute
Pixel Viilage team expressed grief over Chakyat's passing
The Pixel Viilage team announced the news of Chakyat's demise in a statement.
They expressed their sorrow, saying, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved mentor, friend, and inspiration, Radhakrishnan Chakyat."
The team also extended condolences to his family and friends, saying, "May we continue to honor his memory by carrying forward the light he so generously shared with us all."
Twitter Post
Chakyat will be missed dearly by students and photography enthusiasts
Heartbroken by the passing of Radhakrishnan sir, a legend in the Indian photography space.— Harinarayanan p c (@harinarayananpc) May 23, 2025
As a photography enthusiast, I admired his charismatic, educational work on Pixel Viilage.
His legacy will live on through his work, which inspired & educated so many of us.
RIP 💐 pic.twitter.com/mcxsc67ii1
Mourning
Salmaan mourned Chakyat's passing on social media
Salmaan, who played Chakyat's son in Charlie, also mourned the demise of his co-star on social media.
Sharing his grief on Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Our time and conversations together will forever stay with me."
Chakyat was last seen in the Hindi web series, Crime Beat.
The newbie actor was a veteran in the photography field, having established his stature as an independent photographer back in 2000. He started Pixel Viilage in 2017.
May he rest in peace.