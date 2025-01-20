What's the story

The upcoming historical action film, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has released four new posters. Each poster shows Kaushal embodying one of the four elements: air, water, fire, and earth.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the Maddock Films project will hit theaters on February 14.

Before that, its trailer will come out on Wednesday (January 22).