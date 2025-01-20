Vicky's Chhaava masters air, water, fire, earth in fierce posters
What's the story
The upcoming historical action film, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has released four new posters. Each poster shows Kaushal embodying one of the four elements: air, water, fire, and earth.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, the Maddock Films project will hit theaters on February 14.
Before that, its trailer will come out on Wednesday (January 22).
Poster release
'Chhaava' posters depict Kaushal's warrior spirit
The first poster sees him embodying the rage and fire around him with swords in his hands while the second poster shows Kaushal on a battleground, clad in armor with a sword and shield.
The third poster shows him against a water background, wearing saffron clothes with a bow and arrow.
In the fourth poster, he is holding a trident and rope in a forest.
The caption read, "Paani bhi woh, Toofan bhi woh, Sher Shiva ka #CHHAAVA hai woh!"
Historical adaptation
'Chhaava' brings Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's story to life
Chhaava is an adaptation of a Marathi novel by Shivaji Sawant, produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.
The film will showcase the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Kaushal. Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna will be seen in pivotal roles.
The film hopes to delve into the journey of Sambhaji Maharaj, whose coronation in 1681 began a new chapter in the Maratha Empire's history.
Premiere update
'Chhaava' trailer release and film premiere details
The movie was earlier scheduled to release on December 6, 2024, but was delayed.
Earlier in August of last year, a teaser of the film was released, igniting a frenzy among the audience.
The film will be more than a historical tale, it will explore the human emotions, struggles, and sacrifices of a ruler who inspired generations.