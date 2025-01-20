What's the story

Controversial Iranian pop star Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, popularly known as Tataloo, has reportedly been sentenced to death by an Iranian court.

He was found guilty of insulting Prophet Muhammad, which is considered blasphemy in Iran.

The verdict was given by Tehran's First Criminal Court after a retrial overturned his earlier five-year prison sentence for the same offense.

Here's all you need to know about this case.