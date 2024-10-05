Summarize Simplifying... In short X, suspended in Brazil for not following hate speech laws and lacking a local legal rep, insists it paid all pending fines correctly.

However, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes says the payment went to the wrong bank and needs to be corrected before any further action.

X was banned in Brazil this August

X paid pending fines to wrong bank, says Brazil's SC

What's the story Brazil's Supreme Court has delayed its decision on whether to allow social media platform X, to resume operations in the country. The postponement came after the court stated, that the company had incorrectly paid its pending fines to a wrong bank. This payment issue is currently the only obstacle preventing X from recommencing its services in Brazil.

Suspension details

X's suspension in Brazil due to non-compliance with court orders

X has been suspended in Brazil since late August, following its failure to comply with court orders related to hate speech moderation. The company also did not appoint a legal representative in the country as mandated by law. Despite these issues, X's lawyers have maintained that the company had correctly paid all pending fines.

Legal dispute

X's lawyers dispute fine payment issue and seek service restoration

In response to the Supreme Court's claim, X's lawyers have disputed the assertion that the company paid its fines to an incorrect bank. They also see no need for consultation with the prosecutor general before lifting the ban. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has insisted that the payment be transferred to the correct bank before any further action is taken.

Awaiting opinion

Moraes awaits prosecutor general's opinion on X's requests

Moraes has stated that once the fine payment issue is resolved, Brazil's prosecutor general will provide his opinion on the recent requests made by X's legal team. These requests are part of the company's ongoing efforts to have its platform restored in Brazil. Despite complying with some of the court's orders in recent weeks, including blocking certain accounts under investigation, X still faces hurdles in resuming its services.