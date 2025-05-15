Who was Valeria Marquez? Beauty influencer shot dead on livestream
What's the story
The influencer community in Mexico is shaken by the gruesome murder of 23-year-old beauty influencer Valeria Marquez.
The tragic incident occurred during a livestream at her salon in Jalisco, where an assailant dressed as a delivery person opened fire.
Marquez, who had more than 1,00,000 followers on both TikTok and Instagram, was fatally shot in the chest and head.
Hours before her death, she had shared a selfie on her Instagram Story posing in her salon.
Influencer
Marquez: A charismatic influencer known for beauty content
Marquez was a beloved social media influencer from Jalisco, known for her charm and beauty content.
With nearly 100K TikTok followers and around 200K on Instagram, she gained popularity through lifestyle videos, makeup routines, and personal moments.
She owned "Blosson the Beauty Lounge" in Zapopan and modeled for clothing brands, boutiques, and music videos. Her warm, relatable presence online helped her win Miss Rostro 2021.
Final moments
Disturbing details of Marquez's final moments
In the now-viral clip of her last moments, Marquez can be heard saying, "They're coming," as if expecting someone.
An off-camera voice then asks, "Hey, Vale?" to which she simply replies, "Yes" before muting the audio.
Moments after this chilling exchange, she was shot and killed.
The video abruptly ends with someone seemingly picking up her phone, their face flashing briefly on screen, leaving her followers—and the internet—stunned.
Femicide protocols
Femicide protocols were activated in Marquez's murder investigation
The murder of Marquez is being investigated as femicide, or the deliberate killing of women and girls solely because of their gender.
Such violence is often deeply embedded in societal norms that devalue women and accept violence as a way to "discipline" or punish those who defy traditional roles.
The Jalisco state prosecutor confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday evening, Reuters reported.
Violence against women
Jalisco's alarming rates of violence against women
Jalisco has been struggling with high violence against women, with a shocking 1,018 femicides being investigated between 2018-2023.
The disturbing trend has led to an ongoing investigation of Marquez's death under femicide protocols.
The state has also witnessed a shocking rise in the number of brutally murdered women each year.
Elements such as economic instability, political unrest, and social inequality lead to heightened violence.