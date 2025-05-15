What's the story

The influencer community in Mexico is shaken by the gruesome murder of 23-year-old beauty influencer Valeria Marquez.

The tragic incident occurred during a livestream at her salon in Jalisco, where an assailant dressed as a delivery person opened fire.

Marquez, who had more than 1,00,000 followers on both TikTok and Instagram, was fatally shot in the chest and head.

Hours before her death, she had shared a selfie on her Instagram Story posing in her salon.