'Criminal Justice' S04 review—Madhav Mishra returns with another gripping season
What's the story
After three successful installments, Criminal Justice has returned with its promising fourth season, titled Criminal Justice: A Family Matter.
Led by Pankaj Tripathi and supported by Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Shweta Basu Prasad, the show is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment.
Here's our review of the first three episodes, which dropped on JioHotstar on Thursday.
Plot
This time, an entire family is a suspect
The season stays true to the title, focusing on a fractured family where everyone conceals more than they reveal.
Raj (Ayyub) is separated from his wife, Anju (Chawla), and is in a relationship with his daughter's caretaker, Roshni (Negi).
However, one day, Roshni is sliced to death, and Raj becomes the prime suspect.
Can Madhav Mishra save him from this convoluted mess?
#1
Welcome back to a familiar world
In these episodes, the stakes are higher, the thrills are gripping, and the performances, as always, do not miss.
Nearly every episode ends with a cliffhanger, setting a solid, promising foundation for the rest of the series.
Tripathi slips into Mishra's character with a sense of calm and ease, as if no time has passed since he last donned the black coat!
#2
Every actor receives ample spotlight
Interestingly, Tripathi is not the dominant face in these episodes, and yet, the series runs smoothly even in his absence.
Chawla and Ayyub keep the show running, and even though Ayyub's character is behind bars for most of these three episodes, he still manages to remain a memorable, driving force.
Raj's househelp Kamala and his daughter, Ira, also shape up to be instrumental characters.
#3
Layered storytelling and characterization help the series
From the first scene onward—even before we know that Raj and Anju are separated— we pick up on the messy, complicated tension between them, and the actors let silence do most of the talking.
The series juxtaposes characters' testimonies, peels off suspenseful layers slowly, and shocks you with the visuals of a body smeared in blood right in the opening episode.
#4
You work alongside Mishra to solve the case
As is often the case with good whodunits, the series invites you into its world, puts your gray matter to work, and asks you: Who killed Roshni?
There are clues hidden in plain sight, the characters intrigue you, and the flashbacks slowly piece this puzzle together.
Separately, while some characters appear only briefly, it's teased that they will be crucial to the story later.
#5
Areas where it could have been better
Despite its merits, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter is not always the smoothest watch.
Tripathi's soft-spoken, common man shtick can be repetitive and exhausting sometimes, and because the show wants to use him for comic relief, it messes up the series' otherwise serious tonality.
Also annoying is the way his wife, Ratna (Khushboo Atre), is shown as ignorant and foolish to evoke laughs.
#6
The cops leave much to be desired
Another aspect where Criminal Justice: A Family Matter could have been stronger is in its portrayal of the cops investigating the case.
Kalyanee Mulay essays Gauri, the primary in-charge, while Saahitya Pansare plays Ravi, her colleague.
Unfortunately, they lack the menace needed for a role like this, and the show struggles in establishing them as serious, sharp characters.
Verdict
Engaging and well-paced show gets 3/5 stars
The opening episodes establish the premise and the characters well.
This season has everything we have come to expect from the previous versions: thrill, interesting characters, and a decently paced storyline.
While cutting the fluff and improving its jarring comedy scenes would have helped, the season still remains an absorbing, gripping, and cerebral watch.
3/5 stars.