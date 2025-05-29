The season stays true to the title, focusing on a fractured family where everyone conceals more than they reveal.

Raj (Ayyub) is separated from his wife, Anju (Chawla), and is in a relationship with his daughter's caretaker, Roshni (Negi).

However, one day, Roshni is sliced to death, and Raj becomes the prime suspect.

Can Madhav Mishra save him from this convoluted mess?