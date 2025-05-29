What's the story

Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh, who had a prolific career spanning over five decades, passed away on Thursday morning. He was 75.

There are conflicting reports about his passing—some claim he succumbed on his way to the hospital, while others suggest he died at the hospital following respiratory complications or high blood pressure issues.

As of now, the exact circumstances of his death remain unclear.

However, his sudden demise has left the Tamil film industry and fans in shock.