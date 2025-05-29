Senior Tamil actor Rajesh passes away at 75
Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh, who had a prolific career spanning over five decades, passed away on Thursday morning. He was 75.
There are conflicting reports about his passing—some claim he succumbed on his way to the hospital, while others suggest he died at the hospital following respiratory complications or high blood pressure issues.
As of now, the exact circumstances of his death remain unclear.
However, his sudden demise has left the Tamil film industry and fans in shock.
Career progression
Rajesh's journey from minor roles to lead actor
Rajesh was born on December 20, 1949, in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu. He made his film debut in 1974 with a minor role in the widely praised Aval Oru Thodarkathai.
Over the years, he gained recognition and fame, landing his first lead role in the 1979 film Kanni Paruvathile.
He went on to star in films like Andha 7 Naatkal, Sathya, Mahanadi, and Virumandi, among others.
Personal pursuits
Rajesh's personal life and interests beyond cinema
Rajesh got married to Joan Silvia in 1983, and the couple had two children, Divya and Deepak. He lost his wife in 2012 due to health complications.
Apart from acting, he also explored real estate and ran a YouTube channel.
Later in life, he developed a keen interest in astrology, writing several books on the subject and sharing insights through his channel.
Final project
Rajesh's last film and legacy in Tamil cinema
Rajesh's last movie was Merry Christmas, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif.
He is known for taking on diverse roles in films like Nerukku Ner, Deena, Citizen, Ramana, Red, Saamy, Anjaneya, and Kovil, among others.
The Tamil film industry mourns his loss deeply as he was a renowned actor who left a lasting impact on South Indian cinema.