Is Chris Hemsworth leaving MCU after 'Doomsday'?
What's the story
Don't play with our hearts like this, Chris Hemsworth!
The Australian actor, who has played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for 15 years, recently shared an emotional video tribute titled Thank You! The Legacy of Thor.
In the video, he thanked fans for their support and love. This has led to speculation about his future in the MCU.
While he is confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday, fans are interpreting his message as a potential farewell.
Message and speculation
'Playing Thor one of the greatest honors of my life'
In the video, Hemsworth said, "Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life... Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me." This message has sparked speculation about Thor's fate in the MCU.
One fan commented on YouTube, "Don't scare me like that, Chris. Thank you for bearing with us."
Another user tweeted, "Thor is gonna get obliterated by Doom in the first 10 minutes of Doomsday isn't he??"
Film details
'Avengers: Doomsday' to feature star-studded cast
Directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026.
The film features a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Letitia Wright as Black Panther.
Hemsworth is one of the few original Avengers returning for this film, which adds weight to the speculation about Thor's fate in the MCU.
Future uncertainty
Hemsworth's previous comments on Thor's future
In a previous interview, Hemsworth hinted that any future appearance as Thor might need to be a conclusion to the character's story.
He said, "I feel like we'd probably have to close the book if I ever did it again... You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero... am I at that stage? Who knows?"
Fans are surely keeping their fingers crossed.