What's the story

Don't play with our hearts like this, Chris Hemsworth!

The Australian actor, who has played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for 15 years, recently shared an emotional video tribute titled Thank You! The Legacy of Thor.

In the video, he thanked fans for their support and love. This has led to speculation about his future in the MCU.

While he is confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday, fans are interpreting his message as a potential farewell.