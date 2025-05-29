What's the story

Hailey Bieber, the 28-year-old model and entrepreneur, has become a billionaire after selling her beauty brand, Rhode, to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion.

The deal was announced on Wednesday (local time) and will see e.l.f. pay Rhode shareholders $800 million in cash and stock, with an additional "potential earnout consideration" of $200 million based on performance-related conditions.

Bieber will continue as the Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation of Rhode.