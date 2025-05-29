What's the story

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly purchased a 25,000 square feet plot in Ayodhya, near the Ram Mandir.

The deal is said to be worth nearly ₹40 crore, according to Hindustan Times.

This acquisition is part of his growing real estate portfolio in the holy city, his fourth investment to be exact.

Certainly, the Shahenshah of Bollywood has realized the value of investment in Ayodhya.