All about Amitabh Bachchan's ₹40cr plot investment in Ayodhya
What's the story
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly purchased a 25,000 square feet plot in Ayodhya, near the Ram Mandir.
The deal is said to be worth nearly ₹40 crore, according to Hindustan Times.
This acquisition is part of his growing real estate portfolio in the holy city, his fourth investment to be exact.
Certainly, the Shahenshah of Bollywood has realized the value of investment in Ayodhya.
Past purchases
Bachchan's previous investments in Ayodhya
This new purchase comes after Bachchan's earlier investment in 2024 when he bought a 10,000 square feet plot in The Sarayu for ₹14.5 crore.
In March 2025, he reportedly acquired a larger 54,454 square feet plot about 10km from the Ram Mandir under the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust name.
This land is speculated to be used for establishing a memorial dedicated to his father, the renowned Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
Recent acquisitions
Big B has been busy with real estate deals
Before the grand consecration of the Ram Mandir in 2024, Bachchan had purchased a 5,372-square-foot plot in Haveli Avadh for ₹4.54 crore.
He also bought a 10,000 square feet land parcel in Alibaug for ₹10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), further expanding his luxury real estate portfolio.
Market growth
Ayodhya's real estate market: A rising spiritual capital
Ayodhya's real estate market is witnessing a major transformation with increasing land values and growing interest in spiritual tourism.
A report by Liases Foras titled Ayodhya - A Rising Global Spiritual Capital revealed that land prices in Ayodhya have increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%, which could reach 25% by 2035.
The city's growth has been driven by infrastructure projects, such as the international airport expansion, improved connectivity, and Ram Mandir construction.