How Tom Hanks became a true Hollywood icon
What's the story
Tom Hanks is a name that epitomizes American cinema.
Over the decades, he has become a cultural icon in America, thanks to his versatility and relatable on-screen presence.
From television to one of Hollywood's most respected actors, his journey is littered with critically acclaimed performances and box office successes.
Here's looking at the key reasons behind Hanks's cultural icon status in America.
Early success
Breakthrough with 'Splash' and 'Big'
Hanks first became a household name with his roles in Splash and Big. The two films highlighted his impeccable comic timing and connecting power with the audience, paving the way for future dominance.
Hanks starred as the child stuck in a grown man's body in Big, something that won him an Academy Award nomination.
The early success made him a bankable star and opened doors for varied roles.
Diverse characters
Versatility in roles
Hanks's ability to play diverse characters has been key to his career.
From playing an AIDS-stricken lawyer in Philadelphia to embodying the simple yet profound Forrest Gump, he has shown remarkable range.
His performances have resonated with audiences across different demographics, making him relatable to many Americans.
Box office appeal
Consistent box office success
Over the years, Hanks has never disappointed with his box office hits. Movies like Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, and the Toy Story series have earned millions across the globe.
His consistent box office appeal highlights why Hanks is one of Hollywood's finest stars. This only adds to him being a cultural icon.
Broader influence
Impact beyond acting
Beyond his exceptional acting career, Hanks has made a considerable mark in the film industry as a producer and director.
He co-produced the critically acclaimed miniseries Band of Brothers, among other projects.
His active participation in various aspects of filmmaking speaks volumes about his deep-rooted love for the art of storytelling.
This multi-dimensional engagement in the industry has only reinforced his cultural icon status, proving just how versatile and dedicated he is.
Positive image
Public persona and philanthropy
Hanks has always kept a clean image throughout his career. He is hailed to be approachable and real by fans and colleagues alike.
He also lends his efforts in philanthropy for causes such as education and health care initiatives.
This only makes him dearer to many Americans who love not just talent but also character off the screen, too.