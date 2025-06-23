'Drishyam 3' will get a simultaneous Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu release? 

The third installment of the Drishyam franchise, starring Mohanlal , will go on floors in October. Aashirvad Cinemas recently announced this by sharing a video featuring a close-up of Mohanlal's eye from the first part of Drishyam. In a recent interview, director Jeethu Joseph mentioned that the team is aiming for a simultaneous release of all versions (Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam). However, there are no plans yet for shooting all versions simultaneously due to potential scheduling conflicts with the lead actors.

Twitter Post Mohanlal announced the filming of 'Drishyam 3' recently October 2025 — the camera turns back to Georgekutty.



The past never stays silent.#Drishyam3pic.twitter.com/8ugmxmb2wO — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 21, 2025

Multilingual release Talks of simultaneous release are on Talking to ETimes, Joseph revealed that there have been discussions about a simultaneous release of Drishyam 3. "There was a request from their side for a simultaneous release. So, we have been discussing the prospect of releasing the films simultaneously—not just the Malayalam and Hindi versions, but the Telugu one as well," he said. Joseph stated that the script for the third film is almost ready and denied reports suggesting that the Hindi version would have a different storyline.

Script details Hindi version also based on my story: Joseph Joseph clarified that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 will also be based on his story. "There have been reports that the Hindi version will have a different story but that's not true." "The Hindi film will also be based on my story." "Once I complete my script, it will be shared with the Hindi team, who will then adapt it to suit their setting and make suitable cultural changes," he said.