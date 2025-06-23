'Drishyam 3' will get a simultaneous Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu release?
The third installment of the Drishyam franchise, starring Mohanlal, will go on floors in October. Aashirvad Cinemas recently announced this by sharing a video featuring a close-up of Mohanlal's eye from the first part of Drishyam. In a recent interview, director Jeethu Joseph mentioned that the team is aiming for a simultaneous release of all versions (Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam). However, there are no plans yet for shooting all versions simultaneously due to potential scheduling conflicts with the lead actors.
Mohanlal announced the filming of 'Drishyam 3' recently
October 2025 — the camera turns back to Georgekutty.— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 21, 2025
Multilingual release
Talks of simultaneous release are on
Talking to ETimes, Joseph revealed that there have been discussions about a simultaneous release of Drishyam 3. "There was a request from their side for a simultaneous release. So, we have been discussing the prospect of releasing the films simultaneously—not just the Malayalam and Hindi versions, but the Telugu one as well," he said. Joseph stated that the script for the third film is almost ready and denied reports suggesting that the Hindi version would have a different storyline.
Script details
Hindi version also based on my story: Joseph
Joseph clarified that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 will also be based on his story. "There have been reports that the Hindi version will have a different story but that's not true." "The Hindi film will also be based on my story." "Once I complete my script, it will be shared with the Hindi team, who will then adapt it to suit their setting and make suitable cultural changes," he said.
Cast details
Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, Venkatesh to take on lead role
Mohanlal will reprise his role as George Kutty in the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3. Meanwhile, Venkatesh and Ajay Devgn will lead the Telugu and Hindi versions, respectively. The film is a sequel to Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021), both of which were directed by Joseph. The director has also hinted at a new story for the third installment but has not revealed any further details yet.