The truth behind the 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' fountain will surprise you
What's the story
The opening sequence of the iconic television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S features a memorable scene where the cast dances around a fountain. Since then, the fountain has become synonymous with the show, leading many to wonder where it is really located. While many have speculated the same, the truth behind this famous spot is both intriguing and surprising. Let's find out!
Studio lot
Warner Bros. Studio Lot Connection
Though many would assume the fountain featured in F.R.I.E.N.D.S is in New York City, it sits on a studio lot in Burbank, California. It is located on the Warner Bros. Ranch, which is different from the main Warner Bros. Studio lot. Over the years, this spot has served as the filming location for several productions, thanks to its adaptable settings and ease of access.
Historical insight
Historical background of Warner Bros. Ranch
Warner Bros. Ranch has a storied history. It was originally developed as part of Columbia Pictures in 1934 before being acquired by Warner Bros. The ranch spreads over some 32 acres and features multiple iconic sets that have appeared in hundreds of films and television shows over the decades, making it an inseparable part of Hollywood's production landscape.
Multiple appearances
Other productions featuring The Fountain
Apart from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, this fountain has appeared in other productions, too. It was prominently featured in shows like Bewitched and movies like Hocus Pocus. Its frequent appearances highlight how some places can become iconic through the same location being used over and over again across different formats, without losing their unique charm.
Fan access
Accessibility to fans today
While fans may want to visit this iconic fountain spot today, access is restricted as it is still part of an active studio lot not open for public tours. Unlike some other attractions at nearby studios, which are open for viewing by appointment only or during special events hosted by Warner Bros., offering limited opportunities for enthusiasts.