The truth behind the 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' fountain will surprise you

The opening sequence of the iconic television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S features a memorable scene where the cast dances around a fountain. Since then, the fountain has become synonymous with the show, leading many to wonder where it is really located. While many have speculated the same, the truth behind this famous spot is both intriguing and surprising. Let's find out!

Studio lot Warner Bros. Studio Lot Connection Though many would assume the fountain featured in F.R.I.E.N.D.S is in New York City, it sits on a studio lot in Burbank, California. It is located on the Warner Bros. Ranch, which is different from the main Warner Bros. Studio lot. Over the years, this spot has served as the filming location for several productions, thanks to its adaptable settings and ease of access.

Historical insight Historical background of Warner Bros. Ranch Warner Bros. Ranch has a storied history. It was originally developed as part of Columbia Pictures in 1934 before being acquired by Warner Bros. The ranch spreads over some 32 acres and features multiple iconic sets that have appeared in hundreds of films and television shows over the decades, making it an inseparable part of Hollywood's production landscape.

Multiple appearances Other productions featuring The Fountain Apart from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, this fountain has appeared in other productions, too. It was prominently featured in shows like Bewitched and movies like Hocus Pocus. Its frequent appearances highlight how some places can become iconic through the same location being used over and over again across different formats, without losing their unique charm.