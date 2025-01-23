What's the story

A new wildfire, named the Hughes Fire, has erupted in Los Angeles, prompting evacuation orders for over 50,000 residents.

The blaze erupted on Wednesday morning near Lake Castaic and has rapidly spread across 9,400 acres with no containment reported by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire).

The fire comes just weeks after recent wildfires in the area, including the Eaton and Palisades fires.