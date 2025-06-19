Netflix's 'Mindhunter' might finally return as film trilogy
What's the story
Holt McCallany, who played a key role in Netflix's acclaimed series Mindhunter, recently revealed that the show might return as a three-film series.
The original series ran for two seasons in 2017 and 2019 and followed FBI agents in the late 1970s interviewing serial killers to understand their psychology.
Speaking to CBR, McCallany said he had met director David Fincher a few months ago, who hinted at this possibility.
Details
McCallany on meeting Fincher
McCallany said, "I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it's just a chance."
"I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts."
Hope
McCallany remains hopeful about the project
McCallany further said, "I would love it if it were to return. You know, he gave me a little bit of hope when I had that meeting with him."
"The good news is that we're at Netflix with 'The Waterfront', and those movies would also be for Netflix."
"So I think that in terms of dates and logistics, it could all be worked out, but it has to do with David having the time and the inclination and being happy."
Show's fate
'Mindhunter' was effectively canceled in 2020
Mindhunter was effectively canceled in January 2020 when Netflix released cast members from their Season 3 contracts.
Fincher later told Variety that bringing the show back wouldn't make sense due to its high cost and low viewership numbers.
"It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost," Fincher had said.
Production hurdles
Know more about the show
Getting Mindhunter Season 2 made was a challenge for Fincher, who had to fire the initial showrunner and discard eight scripts and the "show bible."
He even moved to Pittsburgh to oversee production, which shifted its focus to the Atlanta Child Murders case.
The series has 19 episodes and is based on the book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit.
The show also featured Jonathan Groff and Anna Torv.