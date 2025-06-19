What's the story

Holt McCallany, who played a key role in Netflix's acclaimed series Mindhunter, recently revealed that the show might return as a three-film series.

The original series ran for two seasons in 2017 and 2019 and followed FBI agents in the late 1970s interviewing serial killers to understand their psychology.

Speaking to CBR, McCallany said he had met director David Fincher a few months ago, who hinted at this possibility.