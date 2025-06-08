What's the story

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently revealed that he really enjoys working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking on Nikhil Kamath's podcast, Sarandos said that he met Khan early on during his first visit to India, and they immediately hit it off.

"Early in coming to India, I met Shah Rukh Khan right away. He hosted a very nice little dinner for me, and we just hit it off immediately," he shared.