'Really enjoy working with him': Netflix co-CEO gushes over SRK
What's the story
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently revealed that he really enjoys working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Speaking on Nikhil Kamath's podcast, Sarandos said that he met Khan early on during his first visit to India, and they immediately hit it off.
"Early in coming to India, I met Shah Rukh Khan right away. He hosted a very nice little dinner for me, and we just hit it off immediately," he shared.
Personal connection
Sarandos met up with Khan in Los Angeles
Sarandos further revealed, "We visited each other in Los Angeles when his son was in school."
"So having dinner with Shah Rukh Khan in India is much different than having dinner with him in Los Angeles."
"I would say he's probably someone I know the most here, and I really enjoy working with him."
Aryan's debut
Sarandos praises Aryan Khan's directorial debut
Sarandos also spoke about Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The B***ds of Bollywood. He said he found it "very funny" and praised Aryan as a "very good director."
The show is produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and will stream on Netflix India this year.
It is another collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix India, following their previous projects such as Bard of Blood (2019) and Betaal (2020).