Netflix confirms 'Mismatched', 'The Royals', and more for new seasons
What's the story
Netflix has officially announced the return of several widely loved Indian series, bringing excitement to fans across the country. Among the much-anticipated titles making a comeback are Mismatched, Maamla Legal Hai, Black Warrant, and The Royals.
These shows have left an indelible mark on viewers with their unforgettable characters and unique storytelling.
As they gear up for their new seasons, fans can look forward to even more drama, humor, suspense, and emotional moments. Here's what to expect next.
'Mismatched'
'Mismatched' Season 4: A final farewell to Dimple-Rishi
The beloved coming-of-age romance Mismatched will return for its fourth and final season.
The show beautifully captures the journey of Dimple and Rishi as they explore the complexities of young love, ambition, and personal growth in a rapidly changing world.
Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf's chemistry, along with a heartfelt storyline, has resonated deeply with fans.
The final season promises to be an emotional farewell filled with laughter, tears, and love.
'Black Warrant'
'Black Warrant' Season 2: A deep dive into Tihar Jail
The second season of Black Warrant will delve deeper into the Indian prison system. It will shed light on complex themes such as power dynamics, justice, corruption, and the raw instinct for survival.
The show is based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury.
Zahan Kapoor's portrayal of Sunil Kumar Gupta has been widely praised for its authenticity and bold storytelling.
Twitter Post
'Black Warrant' announcement
Welcome to Season 2, Jailer sahab 🫡— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 28, 2025
Black Warrant
Season 2 is coming soon,only on Netflix.#BlackWarrantS2OnNetflixpic.twitter.com/gDFqvdz7Ls
'The Royals'
'The Royals' Season 2: A glamorous take on Indian royalty
The Royals, a show that offers a fresh perspective on modern-day Indian royalty, will return for its second season.
Although the first season received considerable backlash from some viewers and critics due to its controversial themes and storytelling choices, it still managed to gain impressive traction.
In fact, it became the first Indian series to trend in Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows across 58 countries.
The upcoming season promises even more intrigue, drama, and unexpected twists.
'Maamla legal hai'
'Maamla Legal Hai' Season 2 has started filming
The second season of Maamla Legal Hai will bring more chaos and eccentric legal battles to the Patparganj District Court.
The beloved team of lawyers, including Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant Joshi, will return.
This season also welcomes fresh faces, with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Kusha Kapila joining the hilarious legal team.
It promises more laughter, surprises, and unpredictable courtroom antics.
Twitter Post
'Maamla Legal Hai' announcement
Order order! 👨⚖️ Tareekh milne wali hai.. laughter ki 🤭🫶— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 28, 2025
Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix!#MaamlaLegalHaiS2OnNetflixpic.twitter.com/9JSD9DvIlY
Upcoming shows
Netflix's 2025 slate includes 'Delhi Crime,' 'Kohrra,' and more
These fan-favorites are part of Netflix's strong 2025 slate, which also includes upcoming new seasons of Delhi Crime, Kohrra, Rana Naidu, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said in a media statement: "Each of the shows we are announcing today has carved its own space in pop culture."
Stay tuned with NewsBytes to keep up with release dates, updates, and everything you need to know about your favorite shows.