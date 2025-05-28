What's the story

Netflix has officially announced the return of several widely loved Indian series, bringing excitement to fans across the country. Among the much-anticipated titles making a comeback are Mismatched, Maamla Legal Hai, Black Warrant, and The Royals.

These shows have left an indelible mark on viewers with their unforgettable characters and unique storytelling.

As they gear up for their new seasons, fans can look forward to even more drama, humor, suspense, and emotional moments. Here's what to expect next.