'The Last of Us' submits 33 entries for 2025 Emmys
What's the story
HBO's critically acclaimed series The Last of Us has submitted 33 entries for the upcoming 2025 Emmy Awards.
The submissions include Outstanding Drama Series and a total of 10 acting categories and three writing/directing categories.
Interestingly, a significant portion of these submissions is linked to the critically acclaimed episode titled Through the Valley.
Lead actors
Pascal and Ramsey confirmed for lead acting categories
Pedro Pascal remains in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his portrayal of Joel. This decision comes after speculation about a possible switch to another category since his character was killed off in the second episode of the season, Through the Valley.
Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, is also confirmed for the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. They were nominated in 2023 for their role as Ellie and is considered one of this year's frontrunners.
Supporting roles
New and returning cast members vie for supporting nominations
Newcomers Isabela Merced, who plays Dina, and Young Mazino as Jesse, along with Gabriel Luna, portraying Joel's little brother Tommy, have thrown their hats into the mix for nominations in the Supporting Actor/Actress in a Drama Series categories.
The Guest Actor and Actress in a Drama Series categories are also expected to be competitive, with strong contenders from The Last of Us, including Kaitlyn Dever, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Wright, Tony Dalton, and Joe Pantoliano.
Emmy history
'The Last of Us' aims to repeat past success
In 2023, the first season of The Last of Us received a whopping 24 Emmy nominations, coming only second to the final season of HBO's Succession. They managed to win eight trophies in total.
The series is now hoping to replicate this success in its second season by submitting entries in various categories, including Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour), Outstanding Music Supervision, and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming.