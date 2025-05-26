What's the story

HBO confirmed The Last of Us Season 3 will begin filming in June 2025. Fans were thrilled when the renewal was announced before Season 2 even premiered.

Now that Season 2 has ended with a dramatic finale, let's explore what to expect from Season 3.

The second season's finale ended with a shocking gunshot and a mysterious title card reading, "Seattle Day One."

Co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann recently addressed these cliffhangers at a press conference.