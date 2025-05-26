What to expect from 'The Last of Us' Season 3
What's the story
HBO confirmed The Last of Us Season 3 will begin filming in June 2025. Fans were thrilled when the renewal was announced before Season 2 even premiered.
Now that Season 2 has ended with a dramatic finale, let's explore what to expect from Season 3.
The second season's finale ended with a shocking gunshot and a mysterious title card reading, "Seattle Day One."
Co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann recently addressed these cliffhangers at a press conference.
Spoiler
Ellie will survive, per the creators
When asked about Ellie's fate after what seemed like Abby's (Kaitlyn Dever) fatal shot, Mazin assured that viewers have not seen the last of Ellie (Bella Ramsey).
Mazin stressed that the show has remained true to its source material, the PlayStation games The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II.
In the game, Ellie survives her encounter with Abby and remains a central character in the story.
Narrative shift
What to expect: Shifting focus to Abby's journey
The Season 2 finale set up an exciting twist by focusing on Abby's story next.
After the climactic face-off between Ellie and Abby, the last scene showed Abby waking up in the Seattle SoundView stadium.
This implies Season 3 will explore Abby's perspective, just like the original game.
This shift will add depth to the character and reveal her motivations, creating new emotional layers for viewers to experience.
Storyline
What the Season 2 finale means for Season 3's storyline
Season 2 ended with an intense cliffhanger that left many questions unanswered.
Ellie's conflict with Abby, Jesse's tragic death, and Tommy's injury have set up a tense start for the new season.
Ellie's struggle to accept Abby's survival and the consequences of her revenge will be central themes.
The next season will dive into these complex emotional journeys while expanding on the brutal, post-apocalyptic world.
Cast
Season 3 cast: Familiar faces are expected to return
Most of the Season 2 cast is expected to reprise their roles in Season 3. Ramsey (Ellie), Dever (Abby), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), and Isabela Merced (Dinah) are likely to return.
Their continued involvement means the story's emotional core will stay intact.
Fans can expect strong performances and powerful character arcs as the series explores new challenges and consequences for each character.
Release
When can we expect Season 3 to release?
Though HBO hasn't announced an official premiere date for Season 3, fans expect it to follow a similar timeline to previous seasons.
Given production starts in mid-2025, the new season could arrive in early 2027.
This timeline allows for the high production values and detailed storytelling the show is known for.
Viewers should prepare for a return to the gripping, heartbreaking world of The Last of Us soon.