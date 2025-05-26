Why Shahid didn't want brother Ishaan to follow his path
What's the story
In a recent interview, actor Ishaan Khatter revealed that his elder brother, Shahid Kapoor, has always pushed him to create his own space in the industry.
Despite Kapoor's successful career, he never wanted Khatter to just follow him.
Speaking with Zoom, Khatter highlighted this, saying, "I don't think he (Shahid) ever wanted me to follow in his footsteps. I think he always wanted me to be my own person."
Sibling support
Kapoor's emotional reaction to Khatter's debut film
Khatter shared a memorable experience of Kapoor watching his debut film, Beyond the Clouds, for the first time.
He recalled, "So I showed him the film and my favorite memory of him was the film finished and I was sitting like three seats ahead of him."
"And then the film finished, and I turned aroun,d and he was like his body language was (relaxed). And then I went and sat next to him. He just put his arm around me."
Sibling admiration
'He is my brother and I'm proud'
Kapoor was surprised at his step-brother's talent. The Royals star revealed that that's a "core memory" he could never forget.
Khatter explained he never wanted to shine in Kapoor's light, but was proud of his brother's success.
"I had an elder brother, and he is a movie star, but it was never like I was trying to get in that or shine in his light or anything like that. He is my brother and I'm proud I'm his brother."