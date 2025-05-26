What's the story

In a recent interview, actor Ishaan Khatter revealed that his elder brother, Shahid Kapoor, has always pushed him to create his own space in the industry.

Despite Kapoor's successful career, he never wanted Khatter to just follow him.

Speaking with Zoom, Khatter highlighted this, saying, "I don't think he (Shahid) ever wanted me to follow in his footsteps. I think he always wanted me to be my own person."