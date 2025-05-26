Box office: 'Kesari Veer,' 'Kapkapiii' struggle to draw audiences
What's the story
The weekend witnessed the release of two newly released films- Sooraj Pancholi's historical action drama Kesari Veer and Tusshar Kapoor's horror-comedy Kapkapiii. However, both the movies failed to create a dent at the box-office.
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, neither has been able to cross the ₹1 crore mark after three days of release.
'Kapkapiii' performance
'Kapkapiii' fared slightly better in box office race
Kesari Veer just earned a paltry ₹25 lakh on its opening day, with collections rising to ₹31 lakh on Saturday, then ₹32 lakh on Sunday. This took the total collection to ₹88 lakh.
On the other hand, Kapkapiii had a slightly better start with an opening collection of ₹26 lakh.
The film witnessed a slight rise on Saturday with ₹28 lakh and a major surge to ₹38 lakh on Sunday. This took its total collection to ₹92 lakh.
Comparison with 'Hero'
'Kesari Veer' underperformed compared to Pancholi's debut film
Now, the films' success hinges on strong word-of-mouth.
Despite the star-studded Kesari Veer cast, including the likes of Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, the movie tanked at the box office.
Pancholi's debut film Hero, despite being declared a flop, had fared much better with an opening day collection of ₹6.9 crore and a total weekend collection of ₹21.25 crore.
Critical reception
'Kesari Veer' and 'Kapkapiii' faced criticism
Both Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii were received poorly by critics and audience alike. The films had no buzz pre-release, which resulted in poor word-of-mouth.
Despite having popular actors, both films failed to pull the audience on the opening day with low occupancy.
Apart from Kapoor, Kapkapiii stars Shreyas Talpade and Zakir Hussain. Late Sangeeth Sivan had directed this horror comedy.