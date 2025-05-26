Kesari Veer just earned a paltry ₹25 lakh on its opening day, with collections rising to ₹31 lakh on Saturday, then ₹32 lakh on Sunday. This took the total collection to ₹88 lakh.

On the other hand, Kapkapiii had a slightly better start with an opening collection of ₹26 lakh.

The film witnessed a slight rise on Saturday with ₹28 lakh and a major surge to ₹38 lakh on Sunday. This took its total collection to ₹92 lakh.