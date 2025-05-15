Netflix renews 'Bridgerton' for Seasons 5 and 6 officially
Netflix has officially renewed its hit series Bridgerton for two more seasons, Seasons 5 and 6.
The announcement was made during the streamer's upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday.
Netflix has also announced that Season 4 of Bridgerton will arrive in 2026. They announced the same by unveiling footage from Season 4.
This is a major milestone as it's halfway through adapting Julia Quinn's eight-book romance series about the Bridgerton family.
Check out Season 4 footage
'Bridgerton' Season 4 to introduce new characters
The upcoming Season 4 will introduce new characters and focus on the remaining Bridgerton siblings.
The fourth season will star Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as Benedict Bridgerton and his love interest, Sophie Baek, respectively.
Other cast members include Jonathan Bailey, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Masali Baduza, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Emma Naomi, and Hugh Sachs.
'Bridgerton' series to adapt all 8 books from Quinn's series
The Bridgerton series on Netflix adapts all eight books from Quinn's romance series about the eight siblings in the titular Bridgerton family.
With Seasons 5 and 6 renewed, Netflix has officially picked up at least six out of the planned eight seasons for this beloved show.
The first three seasons have already been released, focusing on different Bridgerton siblings and their love stories.
'Bridgerton' Season 3 focused on Colin and Penelope's love story
The third season of Bridgerton, which was released in two parts on Netflix in May-June 2024, followed Colin Bridgerton (Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Coughlan).
The second season, which was released in March 2022, revolved around Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).
The first season, which debuted in December 2020, traced Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).