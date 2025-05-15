What's the story

Netflix has officially renewed its hit series Bridgerton for two more seasons, Seasons 5 and 6.

The announcement was made during the streamer's upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday.

Netflix has also announced that Season 4 of Bridgerton will arrive in 2026. They announced the same by unveiling footage from Season 4.

This is a major milestone as it's halfway through adapting Julia Quinn's eight-book romance series about the Bridgerton family.