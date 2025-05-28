Netflix teases 'One Piece' S02 update ahead of Tudum
What's the story
Netflix has dropped a new teaser for the second season of its live-action adaptation of One Piece.
The short clip features the main cast, Inaki Godoy (Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Zoro), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji), in a slumber party on their ship, Going Merry.
Fans can look forward to a major update at the TUDUM event on Saturday, with a possible Season 2 trailer drop and release date reveal.
Plot details
'One Piece' S02 to cover key 'manga' story arcs
The video hints at the introduction of Tony Tony Chopper in Season 2.
One Piece Season 2 is expected to cover important story arcs from the manga, starting with Loguetown and continuing through Drum Island.
The inclusion of Chopper confirms that the adaptation will fully explore the Drum Island storyline, featuring characters like Dr. Kureha, Wapol, and Dr. Hiriluk.
The second season will be co-showrun by Joe Tracz, with Netflix's TUDUM event expected to provide official details about its release.
Twitter Post
'Gather around, Nakama'
Gather around, Nakama! 🏴☠️ The Straw Hats are having a slumber party for something special! The Going Merry’s headed to #TUDUM with a treat you won’t want to miss. 🍭😆 See you live on Netflix May 31 at 8pm ET | 5pm PT. pic.twitter.com/PO1sZBMsMu— ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) May 27, 2025
Season 1 success
'One Piece' S01 was a breakout hit for Netflix
The first season of One Piece, released on August 31, 2023, was a major success for Netflix.
It topped the English-language TV charts with over 18.5 million views in its first week and amassed over 37.8 million views in less than two weeks, receiving acclaim for its live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga.
Despite this success, updates on Season 2 have been scarce until now.
Cast details
'One Piece' S02 cast and production updates
The second season of One Piece has reportedly wrapped filming and added over 20 new characters, including Crocodile, Nico Robin, Vivi, and Tashigi.
Returning cast members include Morgan Davies as Koby, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, and Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp.
Eiichiro Oda has expressed strong support for the new cast members.