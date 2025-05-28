What's the story

Netflix has dropped a new teaser for the second season of its live-action adaptation of One Piece.

The short clip features the main cast, Inaki Godoy (Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Zoro), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji), in a slumber party on their ship, Going Merry.

Fans can look forward to a major update at the TUDUM event on Saturday, with a possible Season 2 trailer drop and release date reveal.