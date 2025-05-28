Meet HBO's 'Harry Potter' main cast: Dominic, Arabella, and Alastair
What's the story
HBO has finally revealed the lead cast for its much-anticipated Harry Potter series.
Dominic McLaughlin will star as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will be Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout is going to be this generation's Ron Weasley.
These young actors were chosen after a thorough casting search and will bring their unique talents to the iconic franchise.
Here's a closer look at them.
New Harry
Meet McLaughlin, the new Harry Potter
Actor Dominic McLaughlin will step into Daniel Radcliffe's shoes as Harry.
Despite being a relative newcomer, he has already worked on an upcoming comedy Grow, a Sky production starring Nick Frost (who will play Hagrid in the HBO series).
The role of 'the chosen' wizard will be his most high-profile project yet.
New Hermione
Stanton, the new Hermione Granger
Stanton, who will take the baton from Emma Watson, will play Hermione.
She already has had a successful career on the West End in London. She received much love and critical acclaim for her performance in Matilda: The Musical.
Stanton's casting as Hermione is seen as one of the strongest among the three leads, because of her experience.
New Ron
Stout, the new Ron Weasley
Stout's casting has generated excitement among fans due to his uncanny resemblance to Rupert Grint, who played Weasley in the film adaptations.
Not much is known about the young actor other than that this role will be Stout's professional acting debut.
Production insights
Supporting cast and production details of 'Harry Potter' reboot
The supporting cast of the Harry Potter reboot series includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.
The show will closely follow the original books and is a new adaptation, not a sequel or spin-off. It will make its premiere on HBO Max in 2026.
Author JK Rowling will serve as the executive producer along with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts from Bronte Film and TV.