HBO has finally revealed the lead cast for its much-anticipated Harry Potter series.

Dominic McLaughlin will star as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will be Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout is going to be this generation's Ron Weasley.

These young actors were chosen after a thorough casting search and will bring their unique talents to the iconic franchise.

Here's a closer look at them.