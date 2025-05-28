How to watch Hanumankind's live performance at Netflix Tudum 2025
What's the story
Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event has announced its latest addition, Indian hip-hop artist Hanumankind.
The Bengaluru-based rapper, real name Sooraj Cherukat, is known for his multilingual rap style and genre-bending production.
He will be performing live from Los Angeles on Saturday (Sunday morning in India).
This event celebrates music, fandom, and storytelling on a global scale with audiences from over 190 countries tuning in.
Here's how to catch him live.
Musical journey
But first, here's a bit more about Hanumankind
Hanumankind is known for his high energy delivery and rich production value.
With his uber hit Big Dawgs, the Kerala rapper gained global fame last year.
He has been gaining traction in India's indie scene over the past few years with performances at NH7 Weekender and collaborations with producers like Kalmi and Parimal Shais.
His songs DAMNSON and Genghis have also turned heads in the industry.
Previous collaborations
Hanumankind's past contributions to Netflix projects
Hanumankind's association with Netflix isn't new. His song Run It Up was sampled for the trailer of Tudum 2025: The Live Event.
He also co-wrote and performed The Game Don't Stop for the second season of Squid Game, a globally popular Netflix series.
Viewing details
How to watch Hanumankind's performance on Netflix
You can catch Hanumankind's performance live from Los Angeles on Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event.
The event will be streamed globally on Netflix at the following times: US broadcast - May 31 at 5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET, and India broadcast - June 1 at 5:30am IST.
This event is a celebration of the global fandom of Netflix's beloved series and movies. Top stars are expected to join with exclusive reveals and hot performances in store.