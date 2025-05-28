What's the story

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event has announced its latest addition, Indian hip-hop artist Hanumankind.

The Bengaluru-based rapper, real name Sooraj Cherukat, is known for his multilingual rap style and genre-bending production.

He will be performing live from Los Angeles on Saturday (Sunday morning in India).

This event celebrates music, fandom, and storytelling on a global scale with audiences from over 190 countries tuning in.

Here's how to catch him live.